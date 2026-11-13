Ukrenergo has announced power outage schedules for November 14

On Saturday, November 14, rolling blackouts will be implemented around the clock in some Ukrainian regions due to damage to the power grid caused by attacks by Russian terrorists.

The

restrictions on November 14 will affect both industrial and residential consumers.

According to Ukrenergo, the schedules will be implemented as follows:

power restriction schedules have been introduced for industrial consumers;

for all categories of consumers, hourly blackout schedules ranging from 1.5 to 3 cycles will be applied.

Energy workers are working around the clock to restore damaged equipment and networks as quickly as possible. Citizens are urged to check the current outage schedules directly on the official websites of their distribution system operator, according to a statement from Ukrenergo.

As a reminder, in the past week alone, the Russians have damaged 10 DTEK energy facilities in the Kyiv region. The company reported this on its information channels.

The British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC) published a report from one of DTEK’s thermal power plants, which was struck directly by a Russian ballistic missile.

Throughout October, DTEK’s energy workers restored power to more than 6.7 million households in Kyiv, the Kyiv, Odesa, Dnipropetrovsk, and Donetsk regions, which had been left without electricity due to Russian shelling.

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