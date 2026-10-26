Ukrenergo has set the power outage schedules for October 27

On Tuesday, October 27, mandatory electricity consumption restrictions will be in effect in some regions of Ukraine due to the consequences of massive Russian attacks on energy infrastructure facilities.

From 6:00 a.m. to 11:59 p.m., power restriction schedules will be in effect for industrial enterprises, as well as hourly blackout schedules for all categories of consumers, ranging from 1.5 to 2.5 rounds.

Ukrenergo noted that the situation in the power grid may change depending on shelling and urged the public to monitor updates on the official websites of distribution system operators and to use electricity sparingly while it is available.

Source: NEC “Ukrenergo.”

Russian troops continue to strike Ukraine’s energy and oil and gas sectors, primarily in frontline and border regions. On October 26, new power outages were reported in the Dnipropetrovsk, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia, Sumy, Kharkiv, and Chernihiv regions.

On the morning of October 25, part of Kyiv was left without power due to a grid failure. The outage affected the Holosiivskyi, Solomianskyi, and Shevchenkivskyi districts of the capital.

In the Kyiv region, emergency power outages—which had been implemented by order of the National Electricity Company “Ukrenergo”—were lifted. The decision was made after the situation in the power grid stabilized.

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