As of the evening of November 22, due to the difficult situation in the power grid, emergency power outages are currently being implemented in five regions at once—Dnipropetrovsk, Kharkiv, Poltava, Zaporizhzhia, and Sumy. Russian troops have once again attacked the energy infrastructure in the Dnipropetrovsk region, damaging equipment and affecting the stability of the power supply in the region.

Emergency repair crews will begin addressing the damage caused by the shelling in the Dnipropetrovsk region as soon as the security situation allows.

Meanwhile, in the Odesa region, power utility workers are continuing to work around the clock to restore the main power lines, which sustained significant damage as a result of previous Russian attacks. The repair work requires complex technical solutions and significant effort to restore stable electricity transmission to Odesa and surrounding areas as quickly as possible.

Source: NPC “Ukrenergo.”

On Sunday, November 22, 2026, emergency power outages were implemented in Dnipro, as well as in the Dniprovskyi, Samarivskyi, and Kam’yanskyi districts of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast.

In Zaporizhzhia Oblast, special emergency power outage schedules (SEPOS) were implemented.

The situation is most critical in the Odesa region, where repeated strikes have damaged facilities critical to the power supply.

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