Ukrenergo has implemented power outage schedules for October 23

Tomorrow, October 23, mandatory electricity consumption restrictions will be in effect in some regions of Ukraine.

From 6:00 a.m. to 11:59 p.m., power restriction schedules will be in effect for industry, as well as hourly blackout schedules for all categories of consumers, ranging from one to two rounds. These measures were introduced due to the consequences of massive Russian attacks on energy infrastructure.

“Attention! Due to Russian shelling, the situation in the power grid may change. Please monitor announcements and outage schedules on the official websites of the distribution system operators (regional power companies) in your region,” Ukrenergo emphasized, urging consumers to use electricity sparingly.

Source: NPC “Ukrenergo.”

As of the morning of October 22, power outages affecting consumers were reported in six regions of Ukraine as a result of Russian shelling. In some regions, hourly power outage schedules with up to two rounds are also in effect.

Russian drones damaged power facilities in the Khmelnytskyi region.

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