Ukrenergo has implemented hourly power outages for October 29

On Thursday, October 29, mandatory electricity consumption restrictions will be in effect in some regions of Ukraine due to the consequences of massive Russian attacks on energy infrastructure facilities.

According to an order from the system operator, from 6:00 a.m. to 11:59 p.m., power restriction schedules will be applied to industrial enterprises, as well as hourly blackout schedules for all categories of consumers ranging from 1.5 to 2.5 shifts.

The energy company urges citizens to use electricity sparingly during the hours when it is available and to monitor schedule updates on the official websites of regional distribution system operators.

Source: NPC “Ukrenergo.”

Konotop in the Sumy region has been without electricity for five days following Russian strikes. Some of the power equipment has been destroyed, and diesel fuel reserves for generators may only last until October 29. The city needs at least 40 metric tons of diesel to keep critical infrastructure running.

As of October 28, some consumers in the Donetsk, Sumy, and Kharkiv regions remain without electricity. The reason is the ongoing hostilities and Russian attacks on energy infrastructure. Energy workers are working around the clock to restore power to homes and businesses as quickly as possible.

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