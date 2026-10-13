Ukrenergo is implementing power outage schedules for October 14

On Wednesday, October 14, 2026, measures to restrict electricity consumption will be implemented in certain regions of Ukraine. The extent of these mandatory restrictions remains at the same level as in previous days.

According to information from the national operator, NPC “Ukrenergo,” the restrictions will be in effect according to the following schedule:

from 6:00 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. — power restriction schedules for industrial enterprises and businesses;

from 6:00 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. — hourly power outage schedules for all categories of residential consumers, ranging from 0.5 to 2 rounds.

The energy company emphasized that the situation in the power grid may change depending on the speed of restoration work and urged citizens to monitor updates and exact schedules at the official websites of regional power distribution companies.

Source: Press Service of NPC “Ukrenergo.”

In Kyiv, instead of the usual rotation schedules and sub-rotations for power outages, individual schedules have been introduced for each address.

Kyiv residents were also warned about the risk of power and water outages and given advice.

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