Ukrzaliznytsia will review its safety protocols following the attack on the train station in Dnipro

Ukrzaliznytsia plans to conduct a thorough review of its safety protocols following the incident in which a Russian drone struck a platform at the Dnipro train station. The purpose of the review is to identify measures to speed up the response to threats during air raid alerts and ensure that passengers are evacuated to safe areas.

The company noted that, prior to the strike, alarm notifications had been activated at the station, and as the UAV approached, an additional warning about heightened danger was issued. On the electric train heading to Zaporizhzhia, an evacuation was announced 10 minutes before the strike. The assistant engineer went through every car, urging passengers to leave the platform and move at least 200 meters away. The locomotive crew had evacuated in advance.

Despite the measures taken, many people were near the train at the moment of impact, resulting in a significant number of fatalities and injuries. The carrier urged passengers to take air raid alerts seriously and to prioritize their own safety.

Source: Press Service of JSC “Ukrzaliznytsia.”

As a reminder, on October 29, the occupiers attacked the train station in Dnipro. The attack killed 14 civilians and injured more than 10 others, many of whom are in serious condition.

Ukrzaliznytsia provided details on the circumstances of the Russian strike on the Dnipro train station, which resulted in the deaths and injuries of civilian passengers. According to the company, an air raid alert had been issued at the station in advance, and after an increased threat was detected, passengers on the electric train bound for Zaporizhzhia began to be evacuated. There were more than 10 minutes remaining before the strike.

Read us on