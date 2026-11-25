Passengers are unable to purchase tickets for a number of trains scheduled to depart on or after December 13. In particular, social media users are reporting that tickets for certain trips are unavailable and are complaining about the limited number of trains available.

The company explained that ticket sales for December 13 and subsequent dates will open gradually over the course of this week and next. The reason is an update to the schedule for a number of trains as part of the transition to the 2026–2027 schedule, which takes effect on December 13.

Once the necessary schedule adjustments are complete, tickets will gradually become available for purchase. Therefore, their current unavailability does not necessarily mean that the trips have been canceled.

How many days before tickets go on sale

According to information on the official Ukrzaliznytsia website, during martial law, tickets for most trains go on sale 20 days before departure at 8:00 a.m.

For trains to Poland and back, sales begin 20 days in advance at 9:00 a.m.

However, sales may sometimes be temporarily suspended due to schedule adjustments. Additionally, due to Russia’s full-scale invasion, railway officials are forced to make rapid decisions regarding train operations. Therefore, on certain routes, tickets become available only 10 days before departure.

This information is based on a response from Ukrzaliznytsia on Threads.

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