Ukrzaliznytsia Unveiled a Model of a New-Generation Sleeping Car

A full-scale model of a new-generation train compartment has been installed at Kyiv’s South Station so that passengers can assess its comfort, familiarize themselves with the future design, and suggest their own changes.

Ukrzaliznytsia has unveiled a design for passenger cars that are set to operate across the country for the next 50 years. The mock-up of the future compartment is on display at the capital’s South Station.

The company reported that in May 2026, it announced a gradual transition to ordering new-generation railcars. Between 2025 and 2026, Ukrzaliznytsia has already contracted the production of 15 such cars. The first of these are scheduled to be added to the carrier’s fleet by the end of 2027.

The new compartments will feature a number of design changes compared to the current ones. In particular, the length of the sleeping berth will be increased to 2.2 meters. The upper shelf will be equipped with a more convenient design featuring a so-called dynamic table.

The compartments will also provide more storage space for outerwear and shoes. The cars will be fitted with an extended dining table without sharp corners, and the lighting system will be upgraded.

The carrier invites anyone interested to view a model of the compartment at Kyiv’s South Station and share their comments and suggestions regarding the future design.

The company has also promised to award the creators of the three most interesting ideas with exclusive prizes.

Passenger feedback will be taken into account during further improvements to the car design. This will allow for necessary changes to be made before mass production begins.

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This was reported by the carrier’s press service.

As a reminder, Ukrzaliznytsia is launching a new rail route to Poland, which will connect Zhytomyr and Lutsk with Chełm for the first time.

JSC “Ukrzaliznytsia” has added six new Ukrainian-made passenger cars to its fleet, which will operate as part of the Kharkiv–Przemyśl train.

Ukrzaliznytsia has changed the schedule for some commuter trains.

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