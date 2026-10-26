Ukrzaliznytsia reported delays in commuter trains and temporary schedule changes

Numerous delays in commuter and regional trains have been reported in several regions of Ukraine, with the longest delay as of this morning reaching 2 hours and 57 minutes.

In particular, a significant deviation from the schedule was reported on Route No. 6583, Synelnykove-1 to Zaporizhzhia-2. In the Kyiv and Chernihiv regions, for safety reasons, train No. 892/891 Fastiv-1–Slavutych was delayed (up to 1 hour and 30 minutes at the Nizhyn station), as were trains No. 6906 Kyiv-Pasazhyrskyi (Pivnichna)–Nizhyn, No. 6304 Chernihiv–Nizhyn, and No. 6303 Nizhyn–Chernihiv, which also stopped at the Lipiv Rig and Anisiv stations. In addition, the railway operator announced the temporary cancellation of stops on certain routes in the Kharkiv and Poltava regions.

Other delays reported by Ukrzaliznytsia:

No. 6574 Dyakovo – Solotvyno-1 – 60 minutes;

No. 864/863 Zaporizhzhia-1 – Dnipro-Holovnyi – 57 minutes;

No. 6413 Pomichna – Odesa-Holovna – 48 minutes;

No. 6206/6014 Koziatyn-1 – Kyiv-Passenger (Suburban) – 45 minutes;

No. 6003 Hrebinka – Kyiv-Volynskyi – delay time not reported;

No. 6451 Konotop-Passenger – Nizhyn – 12 minutes;

No. 6308 Zhmerynka-Passenger – Koziatyn-1 – 35 minutes;

No. 6277 Pavlohrad-1 – Dnipro-Main – 34 minutes;

No. 862/861 Dnipro-Holovnyi – Zaporizhzhia-1 – 30 minutes;

No. 6255 Vapniarka – Odesa-Main – 28 minutes;

No. 6173 Samar-Dniprovskyi – Dnipro-Main – 26 minutes;

No. 6702/6701 Kyiv-Passenger (North) – Myronivka – 25 minutes;

No. 6273 Pomichna – Podilsk – 25 minutes;

No. 6018 Post Spisannya – Dnipro-Main – 24 minutes;

No. 6404 Odesa-Holovna – Martynivska – 24 minutes;

No. 6015 Dnipro-Main – Piatykhatky-Passenger – 22 minutes;

No. 6292/6293 Koziatyn-1 – Zhashkiv – 16 minutes;

No. 6804 Kyiv-Passenger (North) – Hrebinka – 11 minutes;

No. 6811 Kharkiv-Levada – Chuhuiv – 9 minutes;

No. 6093 Zdolbuniv-Passenger – Lviv-Main – 8 minutes;

No. 6854 Slavutych – Chernihiv – 8 minutes.

Separately, the carrier reported temporary service suspensions for safety reasons. In particular, train No. 6547 from Synelnykove-1 to Zaporizhzhia-2 was delayed at Vilniansk Station. A delay was also reported for train No. 6809 from Hrebinka to Kyiv-Volynskyi at Pereyaslavska Station.

Train No. 6206/6014 (Koziatyn-1 – Kyiv-Pasazhyrskyi) was temporarily delayed at Popilnia Station.

Source: “Ukrzaliznytsia.”

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