On Friday, December 4, 2026, Ukrzaliznytsia will launch a new high-speed train, No. 777/778, running between Kyiv and Lviv. It will cover the distance between the cities without any stops in 5 hours and 58 minutes. The train will run in both directions, and tickets for the first trips are already available for purchase.

The new “Intercity” train is expected to make travel between Kyiv and Lviv faster and more comfortable. “We are launching the fastest train between Kyiv and Lviv. The new Intercity train No. 777/778 Kyiv–Lviv will provide a convenient connection between the cities that Ukrainians travel between most often,” the company said in a statement. The train will have a morning departure from Lviv to Kyiv and an evening departure from the capital to Lviv. The schedule includes the following departure and arrival times:

Lviv–Kyiv: departure at 6:18 a.m., arrival at 12:30 p.m.

Kyiv–Lviv: departure at 5:00 p.m., arrival at 10:58 p.m.

The trip will take 5 hours and 58 minutes in both directions. The train will not stop at any intermediate stations, so passengers will be able to reach their final destination without any additional stops along the way.

When will the first train depart, and where can you buy tickets?

The first trip of the new “Intercity” is scheduled for Friday, December 4. According to Ukrzaliznytsia, tickets are already on sale. To view the new train schedule, passengers need to update the “Ukrzaliznytsia” app. There, they can find up-to-date information about the route and use the trip-planning services.

The new service is set to become another option for fast travel between the two largest cities in western and central Ukraine. It may be particularly convenient for those planning to leave Lviv in the morning or return there from the capital in the evening. The launch was announced by the Ukrzaliznytsia press service.

“Ukrzaliznytsia” is launching a new rail route to Poland, which will connect Zhytomyr and Lutsk with Chełm for the first time.

Ukrzaliznytsia has launched a new flagship train, No. 51/52, on the Kyiv–Przemyśl route. It has been named “Yaroslav the Wise” and is intended to simplify travel from Ukraine to several European cities. In Przemyśl, passengers will be able to transfer to trains bound for Warsaw, Wrocław, Prague, and Berlin.

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