Ukrzaliznytsia has launched an online service to track commuter train delays
Ukrzaliznytsia has added a new feature for commuter train passengers. Now, on the official “UZ Vezemo” portal, you can check whether a commuter train is running on schedule or if it’s delayed. To do this, simply find the train you’re looking for by its number on a special page.
JSC “Ukrzaliznytsia” has launched an online service that helps track delays on commuter trains. Previously, on the “UZ Vezemo” portal, passengers could check the status and potential delays of long-distance trains. Now this feature is also available to those who use commuter trains daily. “We are expanding the capabilities of our digital services. From now on, on the official “UZ Vezemo” portal, you can check the status and possible delays not only for long-distance trains but also for commuter trains,” Ukrzaliznytsia noted.
How to check for commuter train delays
To find out if your train is running late, go to the dedicated page on the “UZ Vezemo” portal via this link. Next, find your commuter train by its number and check its status. The service displays the train’s status and any possible deviations from the schedule. This allows you to find out about delays in advance and plan your trip better. For example, passengers can check the information before heading to the station so they don’t waste time waiting.
This new feature will be useful for those who regularly commute to work, school, or run errands on commuter trains. This is especially important when it’s crucial to arrive at your destination on time or plan a transfer. At the same time, the service allows passengers to check train schedule information online, so they don’t have to look for announcements at the station or wait for notifications from the carrier. All you need is internet access and the number of the train you’re taking. The company announced the new feature on its Telegram channel.