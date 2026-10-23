Ukrzaliznytsia has launched an online service to track commuter train delays

JSC “Ukrzaliznytsia” has launched an online service that helps track delays on commuter trains. Previously, on the “UZ Vezemo” portal, passengers could check the status and potential delays of long-distance trains. Now this feature is also available to those who use commuter trains daily. “We are expanding the capabilities of our digital services. From now on, on the official “UZ Vezemo” portal, you can check the status and possible delays not only for long-distance trains but also for commuter trains,” Ukrzaliznytsia noted.

How to check for commuter train delays

To find out if your train is running late, go to the dedicated page on the “UZ Vezemo” portal via this link. Next, find your commuter train by its number and check its status. The service displays the train’s status and any possible deviations from the schedule. This allows you to find out about delays in advance and plan your trip better. For example, passengers can check the information before heading to the station so they don’t waste time waiting.

This new feature will be useful for those who regularly commute to work, school, or run errands on commuter trains. This is especially important when it’s crucial to arrive at your destination on time or plan a transfer. At the same time, the service allows passengers to check train schedule information online, so they don’t have to look for announcements at the station or wait for notifications from the carrier. All you need is internet access and the number of the train you’re taking. The company announced the new feature on its Telegram channel.

Ukrzaliznytsia is extending the route of Intercity+ Train No. 743, which runs between Darnytsia and Lviv, to the spa resort of Truskavets via Drohobych. The first trip under the updated schedule will depart on October 23, and tickets are already on sale.