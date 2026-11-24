"Ukrzaliznytsia" loses about 1,500 employees every month, and the total number of open positions at the company has already exceeded 49,000. Despite wage increases, the carrier continues to face a staffing crisis and the risk of cutting thousands more positions.

Among the main reasons cited for the layoffs are uncompetitive wages and difficult working conditions.

The relevant data is provided in the explanatory note to the draft order of the Ministry of Recovery, Infrastructure, and Transport of Ukraine regarding changes to the coefficients for freight transportation rates.

In 2026, Ukraine raised rail freight rates. Between August and September, this brought Ukrzaliznytsia an additional 2.3 billion hryvnias (excluding VAT), although the company had expected to receive 3.4 billion hryvnias.

The funds received were used to increase the salaries of railway workers. Effective September 1, the company raised hourly rates and base salaries for all employees, with the exception of senior management, regional branches, and local offices.

At the same time, starting October 1, Ukrzaliznytsia began cutting personnel costs. The cost-cutting measures primarily affected management staff and administrative personnel.

The cost-cutting measures were prompted by a decline in transportation volumes and additional expenses resulting from Russian attacks. The company is forced to allocate funds toward restoring damaged infrastructure and rolling stock, installing mobile shelters, and implementing additional security measures.

“The implementation of strict cost-cutting measures is linked to a sharp drop in transportation volumes and additional needs for significant funding due to constant enemy shelling, which has put rolling stock out of service and damaged infrastructure,” the explanatory note states.

If its financial situation continues to deteriorate, “Ukrzaliznytsia” may cut another 8,000 staff positions. At the same time, the company continues to require funding to repair railway infrastructure and rolling stock, increase employee salaries, and repay its debt obligations. According to estimates cited in the document, Ukrzaliznytsia’s funding shortfall could reach a critical level as early as the beginning of 2027.

This was reported with reference to the Ministry of Finance.

“Ukrzaliznytsia” is launching a new rail route to Poland, which will connect Zhytomyr and Lutsk with Chełm for the first time.

JSC “Ukrzaliznytsia” has added six new Ukrainian-made passenger cars to its fleet, which will operate as part of a train on the Kharkiv–Przemyśl route.

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