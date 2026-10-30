The Verkhovna Rada has expanded the opportunities for Ukrzaliznytsia to receive and use humanitarian aid. From now on, the company will be able to secure international support not only for passenger and freight transportation but also for repairing railroad tracks and protecting infrastructure.

These new opportunities are intended to address a broader range of needs within the railway sector, including ensuring the uninterrupted operation of transportation services and the preservation of railway infrastructure.

Parliament adopted the corresponding bill No. 15102 on October 29 in its second reading and as a whole.

How the aid can be used

The law stipulates that the public joint-stock railway transport company will be able to receive humanitarian aid for the following purposes:

passenger and freight transportation;

repair and maintenance of railroad tracks;

protection of critical infrastructure;

ensuring safety and managing train traffic.

Specifically, this refers to the possibility of receiving locomotives, equipment, spare parts, technical resources, and materials for infrastructure restoration.

“The legislative designation of JSC ‘Ukrzaliznytsia’ as the recipient and acquirer of such aid creates a legal framework for mobilizing the necessary resources to meet the industry’s needs,” Shemaev noted.

According to him, the next step should be the implementation of mechanisms for the transfer, accounting, distribution, and use of aid. These mechanisms should ensure that the aid is promptly directed toward the railway’s critical needs.

This was announced by Volodymyr Shemaev, Ukraine’s Deputy Minister of Recovery, Infrastructure, and Transport.

Ukrzaliznytsia has changed the schedule for some commuter trains.

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Ukrzaliznytsia has clarified the circumstances surrounding the Russian strike on the train station in Dnipro.

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