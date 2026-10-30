The reorganization of the Pavlo Tychyna Uman State Pedagogical University through its merger with Uman National University is underway. This was announced on October 30 by Andriy Butenko, Ukraine’s Minister of Education and Science.

“In accordance with a government resolution, we are in the process of merging the two universities. There is a lot of discussion surrounding this. There have been numerous appeals and reports to the Ministry of Education regarding various instances of criminal cases being initiated by various law enforcement agencies, but the ministry is acting within the limits and in the manner prescribed by education legislation. If law enforcement agencies reach a conclusion—for example, by issuing a formal notice of suspicion, rather than merely opening a criminal case—the ministry will react immediately,” Butenko said during “Question Time with the Government” in the Verkhovna Rada on Friday.

The minister noted that the university currently has an interim acting rector to handle organizational matters related to the merger.

He does not rule out that the acting rector may be replaced if necessary.

As previously reported, in June 2025, the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine adopted a decision to reorganize the Pavlo Tychyna Uman State Pedagogical University by merging it with Uman National University.

In July, the Kyiv District Administrative Court overturned the decision to merge the universities.

In late September, the All-Ukrainian Agrarian Council reported that Uman National University continues to undergo managerial and organizational restructuring. Specifically, in March, the Ministry of Education formed the university’s supervisory board and appointed a new acting rector. The university is also completing the reorganization process and updating its approaches to organizing the educational process, according to a correspondent for the Interfax-Ukraine news agency.

Earlier, Butenko announced the continuation of the New Ukrainian School (NUS) reform with the necessary changes.

As a reminder, the Ministry of Education and Science has approved a new system and general criteria for assessing learning outcomes for students in general secondary education institutions.

Prior to this, Andriy Butenko was appointed the new Minister of Education.

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