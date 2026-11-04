Rustem Umerov, Head of the Foreign Intelligence Service of Ukraine, held talks in Brussels with representatives of the European Commission, the United States, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, NATO, the World Bank, and the investment firm BlackRock.

One of the main topics was the Prosperity Plan—a plan for Ukraine’s post-war reconstruction and economic development. According to Umerov, the document is intended to outline mechanisms for rebuilding the country, attracting investment, and supporting the economy after the war ends.

Separately, the Ukrainian delegation presented its partners with estimates of financial needs for 2027, the size of the budget deficit, and possible sources to cover it.

The parties also discussed threats from Russia to Ukraine and Europe, as well as joint countermeasures.

The next stage of negotiations will focus on security guarantees. Umerov emphasized that Ukraine’s long-term security is a vital component of the future security architecture for all of Europe.

Source: Rustem Umerov

Working-level talks between Ukraine and Russia are scheduled for November 10–11 in Abu Dhabi, with the United States acting as mediator. According to Steve Witkoff, Special Representative of U.S. President Donald Trump, the parties are set to discuss post-war security, de-escalation, and humanitarian issues.

European countries will not participate in the trilateral technical talks between the U.S., Ukraine, and Russia scheduled for next month. This was stated on October 28 by Putin’s aide Yuri Ushakov.

Earlier, Yury Ushakov, an aide to the Russian dictator, stated that talks on resolving the war in Ukraine are planned for the first half of November in Abu Dhabi in a trilateral format involving Ukraine, the U.S., and Russia.

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