As a result of the Russian attack on the Dnipro District, more than 25,000 customers are without power

As a result of yet another airstrike by Russian occupation forces on the Dnipro district, more than 25,000 customers in Dnipro and surrounding communities in the district were left without power. This was reported on October 29 by Oleksandr Hanzha, head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration.

Emergency repair crews are ready to begin restoration work as soon as the security situation at the site of the attack stabilizes.

Source: Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration.

As of the morning of October 29, consumers in the Donetsk, Sumy, and Kharkiv regions were without power due to Russian attacks on energy infrastructure. In some regions of Ukraine, hourly power outages of up to 2.5 rotations are being implemented, while emergency power outages have been introduced in Kyiv and the Kyiv region.

On October 28, some consumers in the Donetsk, Sumy, and Kharkiv regions remained without electricity. The cause is hostilities and Russian attacks on energy infrastructure. Energy workers are working around the clock to restore power to homes and businesses as quickly as possible.

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