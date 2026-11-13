The government is preparing an updated Anti-Corruption Strategy and reforms to law enforcement agencies, says Koretsky

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine plans to submit an updated Anti-Corruption Strategy to the Verkhovna Rada in the near future. The document will outline the government’s vision for reforming a number of law enforcement agencies.

According to him, the government is currently working on several documents related to reforms. The first of these is the updated Anti-Corruption Strategy, which is expected to be submitted to parliament for consideration in the near future.

“Regarding all the aforementioned bills or reforms—there are several documents on the agenda that the government is currently working on. The first is the Anti-Corruption Strategy, an updated version of which is to be submitted to parliament in the near future. For the most part, all of your questions will be addressed in this document,” Koretskyi said during “Question Time with the Government” in the Verkhovna Rada on Friday.

The prime minister answered questions regarding the timeline for submitting draft laws on reforming the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU), introducing a competitive selection process for the position of prosecutor general, restructuring the State Bureau of Investigations, and reforming the National Police. This was reported by a correspondent for the Interfax-Ukraine news agency.

Koretsky also noted that the government will finalize the Anti-Corruption Strategy in collaboration with members of parliament.

According to the head of government, the document’s preparation will take into account both the Cabinet of Ministers’ position and Ukraine’s commitments to its international partners. This refers, in particular, to the conditions for receiving macro-financial assistance and fulfilling tasks on the path to European integration.

“Then, depending on the decisions made, once the Anti-Corruption Strategy is voted on, there will be clear deadlines for various agencies, certain administrative documents, resolutions, or additional legislative acts will be issued, providing a roadmap for establishing, improving, or leaving certain matters unchanged,” Koretsky noted.

Thus, following the adoption of the Anti-Corruption Strategy, specific deadlines and next steps must be determined for each law enforcement agency. These may involve changes to how agencies operate, their improvement, or maintaining the current model.

This was stated by Ukrainian Prime Minister Serhiy Koretskyi.

Earlier, the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine (NABU) and the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor’s Office (SAPO) welcomed the Verkhovna Rada’s adoption of a law that brings Ukrainian legislation into line with the provisions of the Convention on Combating Bribery of Foreign Public Officials in International Business Transactions.

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