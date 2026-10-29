The government wants to change the rules for businesses during a yellow alert — Koretsky

The government has proposed changes to the rules governing business operations during a yellow-level air raid alert.

The changes would give business owners more time to set up shelters. Requirements for protective structures will be determined based on the number of employees and visitors at each facility. Businesses will also be able to use nearby shelters if they have sufficient capacity.

By March 4, military administrations must gather information on how businesses are complying with the established requirements. Based on this data, the government will make further decisions regarding the organization of business operations during air raid alerts.

Prime Minister Serhiy Koretskyi wrote about this on Telegram.

Businesses will be able to operate during drone attacks under the new rules.

The Cabinet of Ministers has updated the rules for business operations during air raid alerts.

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