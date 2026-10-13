The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine has updated the procedure for awarding and revoking the Doctor of Philosophy degree. The changes pertain to the rules for defending dissertations and the procedure for reviewing previously adopted decisions.

From now on, a Doctor of Philosophy degree may be revoked even a long time after it has been awarded.

What has changed for those defending a dissertation

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine has amended Resolution No. 44 of January 12, 2022, which establishes the procedure for awarding the Doctor of Philosophy degree. The changes affect both the candidates themselves and the institutions of higher education where the defenses take place.

In particular, the updated procedure provides for:

clear rules for reviewing reports of plagiarism, fabrication, and falsification;

the possibility to appeal decisions regarding such violations;

revocation of an academic degree regardless of how much time has passed since its conferral;

new rules for the recognition of scholarly publications in which self-plagiarism has been detected;

clarified deadlines for academic evaluations during martial law;

liability of educational institutions for violations of the defense procedure.

The rules for establishing ad hoc specialized academic councils, publishing dissertation materials, and scheduling defenses have also been clarified.

The Ministry of Education and Science explains that the changes are intended to make the defense procedure clearer and the response to violations of academic integrity more precise.

Reasons for Revocation of an Academic Degree

The new rules distinguish between two situations: violations of the defense procedure and violations of academic integrity.

In the first case, this involves revoking the decision of an ad hoc specialized academic council due to noncompliance with established rules. In the second case, it involves the revocation of a degree that has already been awarded if academic plagiarism, fabrication, or falsification is discovered in the dissertation or in scientific publications containing its results.

Reports of such violations will be reviewed by a specially authorized body within the educational institution. To this end, rules and deadlines for review, procedures for the participation of interested parties, and requirements for resolving conflicts of interest have been established.

If a person disagrees with the decision of such a body or considers its inaction to be unlawful, they may appeal to the National Agency for Higher Education Quality Assurance.

At the same time, there is no statute of limitations for revoking an academic degree due to established violations of academic integrity.

What Happens If Self-Plagiarism Is Found in Academic Articles

The candidate’s scholarly publications in which self-plagiarism is found will no longer be counted as scholarly works related to the dissertation topic. If, after their exclusion, the number of publications falls below the established minimum, the one-time council will refuse to award the degree. In such a case, it will not be possible to resubmit the same dissertation for defense.

In addition, no more than one article by the candidate will be counted per issue of a scientific journal. The requirements for justifying scientific results in publications have also been clarified.

What penalties are provided for educational institutions?

Liability for violations will apply not only to candidates for academic degrees but also to the institutions where the defense took place.

If an authorized body of the institution or the National Agency for Higher Education Quality Assurance establishes academic plagiarism, fabrication, or falsification in a dissertation or related scientific publications, the institution will lose the right to form ad hoc specialized academic councils and award the degree of Doctor of Philosophy in the relevant specialty for one year.

This period will be counted from the date the relevant decision takes effect. In addition, the National Agency will review the relevant educational program.

How Deadlines Will Change During Martial Law

The government has also clarified the rules for calculating certification deadlines during martial law.

Previously, it was stipulated that the period of martial law and the three months following its conclusion would not be counted toward the relevant deadlines. Now, higher education institutions and research institutions have been granted the option to postpone accreditation for no more than one month.

Separately, the requirements for forming ad hoc specialized academic councils have been clarified. When reviewing their composition, consideration will be given to whether the scientific publications of the council chair, reviewers, and official opponents correspond to the dissertation topic.

The Ministry of Education and Science emphasizes that what matters is not merely the presence of keywords in scientific works, but a genuine substantive connection between the publications and the research being defended by the candidate.

This was reported with reference to the Ministry of Education and Science of Ukraine.

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