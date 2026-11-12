The government has updated the criteria for determining which businesses are critical for retaining employees

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine has prepared a draft act regarding a transition period for businesses in connection with the update to the rules for obtaining and confirming the status of a critically important enterprise. The document provides for the automatic extension of critical enterprise status until February 1, 2027, for those companies whose status expires in November–December 2026.

According to the Ministry of Economy, Environment, and Agriculture, requirements for employers have become stricter as of October 27, 2026: meeting basic financial or industry indicators is no longer sufficient. A company must demonstrate that the cessation of its operations would negatively impact the country’s defense capabilities, the population’s livelihood, the functioning of critical infrastructure, or the state’s macrofinancial stability, and must also belong to one of the 13 designated critical sectors (including the defense industry, the fuel and energy sector, construction, agriculture, manufacturing, IT, telecommunications, banking, healthcare, trade, transportation, and logistics).

According to the ministry, approximately 90% of the relevant agencies have already updated their sector-specific criteria, and the Coordination Center has approved these changes. After the documents are officially registered with the Ministry of Justice—a process expected to take up to five business days—the government will begin inspecting enterprises. Companies that obtained their status based on outdated criteria may lose it but will be able to reapply under the new requirements.

Source: Ministry of Economy and Environment of Ukraine.

Earlier, Prime Minister Serhiy Koretskyi stated that the government would review the criteria for determining critically important enterprises, and that 100% exemption would no longer be automatic, even for the energy and defense industries.

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine established a Coordination Center for the organization of exemptions for those subject to military service, clarified the definition of critical enterprises, and instructed officials to review sectoral and regional criteria. The government also updated the maximum exemption quotas for certain categories of enterprises.

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