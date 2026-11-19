In the draft State Budget of Ukraine for 2027, the government proposes applying reduction factors, effective January 1, 2027, to the portion of special pensions that exceeds ten subsistence minimums.

The restrictions will apply to certain categories of special pension recipients, including former civil servants, prosecutors, and judges; however, these rules will not apply to payments to military personnel. The mechanism provides for the application of a reduction factor specifically to the amount exceeding the established threshold, provided that the Verkhovna Rada adopts the budget bill in its current form.

Currently, in 2026, the threshold of ten subsistence minimums amounts to 25,950 hryvnias, and for certain categories, reduction factors are already in effect during martial law for amounts exceeding this limit. The final parameters for applying the coefficients in 2027 will depend on the version of the state budget approved by the Verkhovna Rada and on government decisions.

Source: Draft Law No. 16000 on the State Budget of Ukraine for 2027.

The chairman of the Finance Committee, Danylo Getmantsev, expressed concern about the significant disparity in pensions between prosecutors and miners, calling the situation “absolutely outrageous.”

The debt owed to military pensioners has reached over 51 billion hryvnias.

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