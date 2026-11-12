The government has revised its economic forecast downward: what Ukrainians and businesses should prepare for

Russia’s near-round-the-clock strikes on Ukraine’s energy, industrial, and logistics sectors are undermining the prospects for the Ukrainian economy’s resilience.



Recently, the government lowered its GDP growth forecast for 2026 from 1.6% to 0.1%, bringing it close to zero. A nearly identical scenario is expected next year—growth of just 0.4%. Details of the updated macroeconomic forecast were released by MP Yaroslav Zheleznyak. Economic experts have already identified signs of stagflation in the document—that is, a combination of an economic crisis with high inflation rates.

UA.News explains what lies behind the sharp deterioration in the outlook for the Ukrainian economy, what the government’s new forecast means for Ukrainians and businesses, and how experts are assessing it.

Economic

Downturn: New Expectations from the Government and the NBU



In the fifth year of the war, Ukraine’s economy is entering a period of sharp decline, and the prospects for its recovery appear to be receding. This is evidenced by the government’s updated macroeconomic forecast: real gross domestic product (GDP) growth in 2026 is expected to be only 0.1%, down from the previously projected 1.6%. The forecast for 2027 has also been revised downward—from 1.3% to 0.4%.

The main factors influencing the government’s forecast are clear: intense shelling of energy, metallurgical, and logistics infrastructure (every 1 billion kWh of lost electricity production reduces GDP by an additional 0.15 percentage points); the blockage of the ports in the Greater Odesa area; and delays in international financing.

The government’s underlying assumption regarding the end of the active phase of hostilities in 2027 deserves special attention. This assumption forms the basis for a possible scenario of accelerated economic growth in the coming years. Specifically, according to the government’s scenario, GDP is expected to grow by 4.1% in 2028 and by 5.9% in 2029.

A few weeks earlier, the National Bank also revised its economic forecast downward. Instead of 1.8% GDP growth in 2026, the NBU now forecasts a contraction to 0.4%. The main reasons are the same: intensified Russian attacks on enterprises and logistics, as well as the blocking of maritime exports. According to the NBU, metallurgical and mining enterprises have suffered the greatest losses.

As the forecasts suggest, the Ukrainian economy risks entering a period of prolonged stagnation: production will barely grow, and opportunities for business expansion, increased investment, and the creation of new jobs will remain limited.

At the same time, an economic slowdown during a full-scale war is not merely a matter of statistics. Tax revenues, defense funding, social spending, the state’s ability to maintain critical infrastructure, and ensure macrofinancial stability all depend on GDP growth rates.

The greatest danger is the possibility of entrenching an economic model that depends on external financing, has limited production capacity, underinvests, and fails to create enough jobs.



Signs of Stagflation



Against the backdrop of a sharp economic slowdown, inflation trends appear particularly alarming. According to government projections, the inflation forecast for 2026 has risen from 9.2% to 10.6%, and for 2027—to 8.5%.

The National Bank expects an even more rapid rise in prices. The regulator has raised its inflation forecast for the end of this year to 12.5% and for next year to 7.3%.

According to the State Statistics Service, consumer price inflation in October 2026 stood at 1.8% compared to September and 11.0% compared to October 2025.

Inflation trends are primarily driven by changes in prices for food and healthcare services. Specifically, in October, prices for food and non-alcoholic beverages in the consumer market rose by 2%.

Prices for vegetables rose the most—by 10.2%. Prices for grain products, sugar, rice, lard, fermented milk products, milk, cheese, fish, pasta, poultry, non-alcoholic beverages, bread, and butter rose by 5.5–1.2%. However, eggs became 4.6% cheaper, and pork prices fell by 0.3%.

Rates for housing, water, electricity, and gas rose by 1.3% due to a 10.1% increase in water supply costs and an 8.8% increase in sewerage costs.

Prices for fuel and lubricants also rose by 5.3%, and passenger transportation fares by 2%.

It should be noted that as early as last year, most economic experts pointed to the initial signs of stagflation in Ukraine—a situation where the economy is contracting, the number of jobs is declining, and consumer purchasing power is falling, yet prices are rising rapidly.

Outlook for Business and the Cooling Labor

Market

The government’s updated macroeconomic scenario will also affect expectations for companies’ financial results. In 2027, their profits will amount to 1.756 trillion UAH, compared to the 2.16 trillion UAH projected in the previous forecast. Thus, a 19% decline is expected.

At the same time, the rise in industrial producer prices will be more pronounced. In 2027, they may increase by 17.3% instead of the 10.3% indicated in the previous forecast.

Exports will grow by only 0.8% next year, while imports will increase by 10.7%. Consequently, the government forecasts a trade deficit of $85 billion.

As for the unemployment rate, it will remain virtually unchanged over the next few years—at 13%. There will be 12.7 million employed citizens. The average salary in 2027 will reach 36,804 UAH. Taking inflation into account, it is projected to rise by 4.9%.

At the same time, the National Bank is observing a certain cooling off in the labor market and a weakening of demand for workers. According to NBU statistics, the number of new job openings in Ukraine in October fell by 10.5% compared to the same month last year. The largest decline in job openings was recorded in the retail sector—27.7%.

Expert Commentary

The government has sharply downgraded its macroeconomic forecast due to intensified Russian attacks and the deteriorating overall situation in the country, notes Oleg Pendzin, executive director of the Economic Discussion Club.

“The

new forecast reflects the realities we are facing today. However, we now need to revise the target figures for the 2027 State Budget draft. After all, this budget was formulated based on 1.3% GDP growth, but in reality, that growth will not materialize. Therefore, the budget targets—at least the revenue side of the budget, which is derived from taxes and fees—must be reduced. Overall, these changes are to be expected. Our metallurgical industry has ground to a halt, the Black Sea ports are blocked, and the potential for revenue from the agricultural sector has sharply declined,” Pendzin notes.

In his view, the biggest pain point for Ukrainian businesses will remain the blockade of the Black Sea ports and the inability to export.

“There are enormous problems in the agricultural sector today. In reality, people have no way to sell the produce they’ve grown. These are the first, extremely significant risks. The Black Sea must be unblocked immediately.

The second risk is related to energy. Blackouts are drastically increasing the cost of production. As a result, we will see a real increase in prices. The third issue is logistical problems and a likely rise in fuel costs,” the economist predicts.

Separately, Pendzin highlights migration issues, which lead to a general contraction of the market and economic deterioration.

“We are currently experiencing another wave of migration in Ukraine. The country’s population is shrinking even further. People are once again leaving the country, especially for the winter. If the security situation does not improve, they will remain abroad even after winter ends. And this reduces the overall market size within the country, which is also a negative for the economy,” the expert notes.

At the same time, Pendzin is cautious in his assessment of the government’s forecasts regarding a certain economic recovery in 2028–2029, as the government and the National Bank of Ukraine revise their forecasts every three months in response to constant changes in the country’s security situation.

Read us on