The Cabinet of Ministers has approved a decision to resume additional payments to energy workers and repair crews working to restore energy infrastructure facilities damaged as a result of Russian attacks.

“Today, the government approved additional payments for specialists who are directly restoring critical energy facilities, housing and utilities infrastructure, and railways following Russian attacks. This is a direct order from the President,” Koretskyi said.

The Prime Minister reported that “energy, heating, and gas workers, employees of water supply and wastewater treatment companies, utility services, and railroad workers will receive 30,000 hryvnias in state aid for each month they participate in restoration work, starting in November and continuing until the end of the heating season.”

"The scale and intensity of the attacks are unprecedented since the start of the full-scale war. Every day, the enemy launches 300–400 drones at critical infrastructure facilities. It also regularly strikes with missiles, including ballistic ones,” Koretsky noted.

According to him, “since August, more than 2,000 hits have been recorded. Power lines and exposed grid components are being destroyed, which significantly complicates the situation. We have to repair them again and again, on a scale many times greater than in all previous years.”

As Koretsky emphasized, “it is thanks to these people that the power grid, housing and utilities, and the railways are functioning and remaining stable.”

“This is the least the state can do for these specialists right now,” the Prime Minister noted.

Koretskyi expressed his gratitude to “everyone who is working right now across the country.”

Prime Minister Serhiy Koretskyi announced this on Facebook.

As a reminder, the government has approved bonus payments for energy, gas, and railway workers.

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President Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a teleconference on energy issues with the government and regional administrations to prepare the country for the coming winter. Each region received clear instructions on restoring critical infrastructure and implementing alternative power generation. Additionally,

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