The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine has appointed Oleksandr Gusarov, an officer with the National Guard’s “Azov” Brigade, as Deputy Minister for Veterans Affairs, and former Cabinet of Ministers Minister Oleg Nemchinov as the ministry’s permanent State Secretary.

The ministry emphasized that both appointees are active-duty military personnel, officers, and hold combatant status.

Oleksandr Gusarov (call sign “Forbes”) previously served in the “Azov” Brigade, where he headed the psychological support unit for combat operations. Before entering full-time military service, he worked in the IT sector and served as technical director of Forbes Ukraine. At the Ministry of Veterans Affairs, he will be responsible for information policy and public communications.

Oleg Nemchinov has experience in both civil service and the military: from 2014 to 2017, he served in the State Border Guard Service and participated in the ATO in Donetsk Oblast; from 2017 to 2020, he served as State Secretary of the Ministry of Youth and Sports, and from March 2020 to July 2025, he held the position of Minister in the Cabinet of Ministers. In July 2025, he returned to service with the State Border Guard Service, and from August 26, 2026, he served as acting State Secretary of the Ministry of Veterans Affairs.

Source: Ministry of Veterans Affairs of Ukraine.

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