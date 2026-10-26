The Cabinet of Ministers acknowledges that there may not be enough votes in the Verkhovna Rada to raise the value-added tax rate from 20% to 21%. Therefore, the government is considering alternative sources of funding to launch a war risk insurance fund.

“So far, we have not found support for a 1% VAT increase. There is no consensus among large and medium-sized businesses, and there is no support in parliament yet. We are looking for other mechanisms,” he said.

The prime minister added that the government will monitor the budget process in parliament (the adoption of the 2026 state budget) and will proceed accordingly. “But we have no other choice—we must find a solution, and together we will determine where we can make our contribution,” Koretsky added.

He explained that to create an effective war risk insurance fund capable of covering large-scale business projects, Ukraine must contribute $1 billion. Only then will international partners commit to adding another $3 billion to the fund. The prime minister emphasized that the Ukrainian side must take the first step, while the partners will merely increase (triple) the state’s contribution.

Economy Minister Oleksandr Kravchenko stated that his ministry, together with the Ministry of Finance, is working on other options for raising $1 billion in capital. “I wouldn’t want to go into specifics (detailing other possible financing options—ed.), but we are preparing for the possibility that there will be no VAT,” he said.

Minister Kravchenko added that the government hopes to launch the insurance fund in early 2027.

Prime Minister Serhiy Koretskyi made this announcement during the 12th Kyiv International Economic Forum.

The Cabinet of Ministers has designated Kyiv and the Kyiv region as high-risk zones.

Ukraine has simplified war risk insurance for businesses near the front lines.

As a reminder, the government has expanded housing rental compensation for veterans: who is eligible and how much they can receive.

The Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine adopted, in the second reading and as a whole, Bill No. 12295-d, which provides for compensation for the costs of mandatory civil liability insurance for owners of land vehicles (OSCPV) for certain categories of the population.

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