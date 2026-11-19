The government has allocated an additional 10.5 million hryvnias for housing for internally displaced persons in villages
The Cabinet of Ministers has increased the subsidy to local budgets for the purchase of homes for internally displaced and evacuated persons.
Thanks to this additional funding, communities will be able to purchase 21 more homes in rural areas.
Previously, 26.5 million hryvnias were allocated to this program for the purchase of 53 homes. Now, the total amount of the subsidy has been increased to 36.975 million hryvnias, and the number of homes planned has been raised to 74.
The funds will be distributed among the budgets of nine regions: Dnipropetrovsk, Donetsk, Zhytomyr, Kyiv, Kirovohrad, Kharkiv, Khmelnytskyi, Cherkasy, and Chernihiv.
Source: Government Portal.
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