A customized emergency response plan has been developed for each region of Ukraine to address potential emergencies in the heating and water supply systems during the winter. Ukrainian Prime Minister Serhiy Koretskyi announced this following a meeting with the relevant ministries.

According to the head of government, local authorities must ensure full implementation of the established protocols and be prepared for crisis scenarios due to possible Russian attacks on critical infrastructure. The top priority is to prevent disruptions in the operation of water supply and wastewater systems.

In addition, the prime minister instructed officials to expedite the commissioning of already installed distributed generation facilities as much as possible, complete the installation of engineering protection for energy facilities, and ensure backup power for heating, utility, and water supply companies. The Cabinet of Ministers has already allocated the necessary resources for this purpose.

The head of government also noted that despite constant enemy attacks, the heating season in Ukraine began on time: currently, over 96% of boiler rooms are operational, and heat is being supplied to nearly 94% of residential buildings and 95% of social institutions. At the same time, work is ongoing with the European Commission and EU partners to put together an emergency winter energy aid package.

Source: Serhiy Koretskyi on Telegram.

In Kyiv, 317 buildings were left without heat due to damage to the South Bridge.

On November 17, Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov spoke about the city’s preparations for possible prolonged power outages and damage to critical infrastructure resulting from Russian attacks.

Read us on