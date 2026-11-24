Local authorities must develop schedules for water distribution networks and water delivery plans. The government’s decision is aimed at reducing disruptions to water supply and sewage systems in major cities in the event of new Russian attacks.

This was announced by Prime Minister Serhiy Koretskyi.

According to him, the government is responding to a shift in Russian terror tactics: the occupiers are targeting cities’ life-support systems. Koretskyi said that the Cabinet of Ministers has adopted several decisions, some of which are being kept confidential for security reasons.

The prime minister noted that the goal is to minimize disruptions to water supply and sewage systems wherever possible, particularly at critically important social facilities.

Local authorities, together with water utilities, must prepare schedules for industrial wastewater discharges and the operations of state and municipal facilities to reduce the load on the sewer system during peak hours. Hospitals and other critical facilities must operate continuously.

In the event of serious damage, the public must be promptly informed, and for temporary restrictions, plans for the delivery of drinking and industrial water must be prepared in advance.

Koretsky added that the government has also instructed authorities to expedite the installation of backup power supplies for critical system components and to equip them with additional equipment and specialized machinery.

All regions and Kyiv must report on their preparations, and the Ministry of Infrastructure will coordinate the work, the prime minister noted.

Earlier, Koretsky explained why heating is being delayed in certain regions of Ukraine.

It will take approximately 10 days to fully connect Kyiv’s residential buildings to the heating system. Heat is being supplied simultaneously to all districts of the capital, without prioritizing them based on location.

In Zhytomyr, equipment was damaged as a result of a Russian strike on one of the city’s boiler houses. As a result, 140 residential buildings, as well as educational institutions and clinics, were left without centralized heat supply.

Read us on