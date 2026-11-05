The coastline of the Tuzly Estuaries has once again been polluted with oil

On November 3 and 4, staff members of the “Tuzly Estuaries” National Nature Park discovered new sections of the coastline and shallow coastal waters contaminated with vegetable oil.

According to ecologists, these spills are negatively affecting the vulnerable microbial communities of the sandbar. Previously, large-scale contamination by this waste within the national park was recorded on October 26 following a storm, when the affected area of the sandy shore reached approximately 100,000 square meters.

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Source: Tuzlivski Limany National Nature Park.

On October 26, vegetable oil was again discovered on the coast of the “Tuzly Estuaries” National Nature Park in the Odesa region following a storm. It had entered the Black Sea after a Russian strike on the port of Chornomorsk in April 2026.

Fifty-six dead dolphins were found on the coast of the “Tuzly Estuaries” National Nature Park. Park officials called this number unprecedented and linked the mass death of the cetaceans to the consequences of Russia’s full-scale war against Ukraine.

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