Army+ has launched a new course on digital project management for military personnel

The “Army+” app now offers a training course titled “Digital Project Management for the Defense Forces.” It will help service members organize their teams’ work, plan the implementation of digital systems within their units, and train personnel to use them.

“How do you organize a team’s work, plan the implementation of a digital system in a unit, and help military personnel use it? The new course ‘Digital Project Management for the Defense Forces,’ available on ‘Army+,’ teaches you how,” the announcement states.

The Ministry of Defense noted that the training will be useful for service members who manage digital projects, work in project teams, or implement ready-made digital systems in their units.

The program consists of 11 lessons, during which military personnel will learn how to:

Define a project’s objectives —identify the need it is intended to address and determine what steps are required to achieve it.

Plan the work —break the project down into individual tasks, establish their sequence, and set deadlines.

Organize team collaboration —engage the necessary specialists, assign tasks and responsibilities, and foster cooperation among all project participants.

Account for resources and risks —assess needs and prepare for situations where there may be a shortage of personnel, time, or other resources.

Prepare users for changes —explain new work processes, organize training, and provide support to military personnel.

Monitor results—track adherence to deadlines and the quality of task completion, respond promptly to problems, and evaluate progress toward the set goals.

The program places special emphasis on post-launch operations of the digital system. In particular, military personnel will learn who is responsible for assisting users and how to improve the system based on their feedback.

The course “Digital Project Management for the Defense Forces” was created as part of a partnership between the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, CDTO Campus, and the Eastern Europe Foundation. The BRDO Office for Effective Regulation also contributed to its development with support from the German Ministry of Defense.

The Ministry of Defense emphasized that the course is already available in the “Training” section of the “Army+” app.

This was reported by the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine.

As a reminder, the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, together with the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and the Logistics Forces Command, will free up 15.6 billion hryvnias for the military’s immediate needs by reviewing existing contracts and planned procurements.

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