In Ivano-Frankivsk, a doctor was charged with accepting bribes for surgeries and joint replacements

In Ivano-Frankivsk, another suspect in the case involving fraud related to medical services at the city hospital has been identified. The head of the trauma department is suspected of falsifying data on complex orthopedic surgeries, for which the medical facility received compensation from the state budget. The total amount of funds transferred without justification exceeded 2.1 million hryvnias.

The official was notified of the charges on November 10.

According to investigators, he acted in collusion with the director of the medical facility.

According to the investigation, the department head, together with the doctors under his supervision, systematically entered false information about the complexity of surgical procedures into the “Medics” information system.

This involved lower-limb joint replacement surgeries. In reality, patients underwent a simpler procedure on a single joint, while the documents indicated the replacement of two joints at once.

Since the reimbursement rate for more complex medical services is significantly higher, the hospital received greater compensation from the government than it would have been entitled to for the procedures actually performed.

Between October 2023 and January 2025, the medical facility documented complex orthopedic surgeries for 95 patients. The head of the trauma department directly entered the false data regarding 57 of these patients into the system.

According to law enforcement officials, the hospital director approved the falsified reports and submitted them to the National Health Service of Ukraine to receive payment.

Separately, the investigation uncovered violations regarding the provision of artificial implants to patients.

Under the rules of the medical guarantees program, the hospital was required to independently provide patients with endoprostheses in order to receive state compensation. However, the necessary artificial implants were not on the medical facility’s books—patients purchased them at their own expense.

As a result of these fraudulent schemes, more than 2.1 million hryvnias were unjustifiably transferred from the state budget to the hospital’s account.

The official is charged with two criminal offenses:

Part 2 of Article 364 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine —abuse of official position for the purpose of obtaining an unlawful benefit for a legal entity, which caused serious consequences for state interests protected by law.

Part 3 of Article 362 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine—unauthorized alteration of information in automated systems by a person authorized to access it.

On November 12, 2026, the court imposed a preventive measure on the suspect in the form of bail in the amount of 266,000 UAH.

The scheme involving the embezzlement of state funds was uncovered back in May 2026. At that time, prosecutors from the Ivano-Frankivsk Regional Prosecutor’s Office notified the director of the medical facility that she was suspected of abuse of office under Part 2 of Article 364 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

The pretrial investigation is currently ongoing. Law enforcement officials are identifying other individuals who may be involved in the scheme.

The investigation is being conducted by investigators from the Main Directorate of the National Police in Ivano-Frankivsk Oblast, with operational support from the Strategic Investigations Directorate in Ivano-Frankivsk Oblast and the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) Directorate in Ivano-Frankivsk Oblast.

In accordance with Article 62 of the Constitution of Ukraine, a person is presumed innocent of a crime until their guilt is proven in accordance with the law and established by a court conviction.

This was reported by the Ivano-Frankivsk Regional Prosecutor’s Office.

Earlier in Ternopil, a court handed down a verdict against two doctors from the regional children’s clinical hospital in the case of the death of a one-and-a-half-year-old boy during dental treatment. The tragedy occurred in November 2023. The child died during routine treatment for tooth decay, which was performed under general anesthesia.

In Ternopil, the doctors were notified of their status as suspects in connection with the child’s death.

Law enforcement officials cited the preliminary cause of the boy’s death during dental treatment

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