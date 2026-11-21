On the occasion of Dignity and Freedom Day on November 21, the Ukrainian Ministry of Foreign Affairs emphasized that the country’s European choice remains unchanged, despite Russian aggression, pressure, and blackmail. At the same time, the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry called on the international community not to repeat the Kremlin’s propaganda narratives about the Revolution of Dignity.

“The European choice that Ukrainians defended on the Maidan remains unchanged. Neither pressure nor blackmail, nor armed aggression, has been able to divert Ukraine from this path. Nor will they be able to do so in the future. Our place is in a united Europe, and Ukraine is moving steadily toward full membership in the European Union,” the Foreign Ministry’s statement reads.

The Foreign Ministry noted that on November 21, Ukraine honors the Heroes of the Heavenly Hundred and all those who gave their lives for the country’s freedom.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs emphasized that the Day of Dignity and Freedom reminds the world of the Ukrainian people’s centuries-long struggle against oppression and foreign domination. This resistance has continued from the Cossack era to the resistance in the temporarily occupied territories following 2014 and 2022.

“Occupiers and oppressors have come and gone, but the Ukrainian people have outlived them all. The Russian Empire and the Soviet Union have vanished. The imperial ambitions of modern Russia, which has once again invaded our land with war, will suffer the same defeat,” the diplomatic agency emphasized.

Separately, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs firmly rejected Russia’s attempts to discredit the popular protests and distort the essence of the Revolution of Dignity. In particular, this refers to Russian claims regarding an alleged “coup d’état.”

Ukrainian diplomats called on politicians, media representatives, and experts around the world not to repeat the talking points of Russian propaganda.

“Today, our mission in the world is to defend dignity and freedom and to remind the world of them. And also—to bring people home: prisoners of war, illegally detained civilians, and deported Ukrainian children. To restore Ukraine’s territorial integrity,” the press service noted.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs added that Ukrainian diplomacy will continue to make every effort to ensure that the struggle of many generations of Ukrainians ends in victory and peace for Ukraine.

This was reported by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs’ press service on the ministry’s official website.

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