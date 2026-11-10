A scheme involving the sale of humanitarian rehabilitation equipment for military personnel was uncovered in Odesa

Odessa customs officials, in collaboration with law enforcement agencies, uncovered the illegal sale of sports equipment that had been imported into Ukraine from Poland under the guise of humanitarian aid. The estimated value of the equipment sold is 16,000 U.S. dollars. The exercise machines were intended for free use, specifically for the physical rehabilitation of Ukrainian military personnel.

According to the investigation, the director of a charitable foundation was involved in the scheme; between June and September 2026, he abused his official position to profit from the sale of humanitarian goods. During searches, law enforcement officers seized the foundation’s statutory documents and the illegally sold property. The suspect has been charged under Part 3 of Article 201-2 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

Source: State Customs Service of Ukraine.

A scheme to sell humanitarian vehicles intended for the Armed Forces of Ukraine was uncovered in Ukraine: 49 vehicles were seized.

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