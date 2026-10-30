On October 30, the Office of the President of Ukraine commented on the Kremlin’s statements regarding whether Russian dictator Vladimir Putin would answer a phone call from Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

The Office of the President emphasized that all key issues must be discussed during a face-to-face meeting between the leaders, not over the phone.

“This isn’t the first time the Russians have been talking about either a phone call or telling him to ‘come to Moscow’ in order to avoid the need for a trilateral format at the leadership level,” commented Dmytro Lytvyn, the Ukrainian president’s communications adviser.

In particular, he said, “It’s logical that key issues should be resolved at the leadership level, but this requires a meeting and corresponding discussions, agreements, and guarantees—which are obviously difficult to achieve with just a phone call.”

This was reported by the Office of the President of Ukraine.



The Kremlin stated that Putin is ready to speak with Zelenskyy by phone.

Putin has no intention of giving up on the occupation of Donbas — Reuters.

Donald Tusk assessed the results of the conversation between the leaders of Norway and Finland and Putin.

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