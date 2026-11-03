Amid high-profile scandals, Andriy Pyshnyy, the head of the National Bank of Ukraine, has lost the support of the Office of the President, which has already decided to remove him from office.

Sources at the Office of the President told Ua.News about this. According to available information, Zelenskyy’s team is dissatisfied with the NBU’s policy amid the hryvnia’s sharp decline and suspects that Pyshnyy may not return to Ukraine from his upcoming conference abroad. This threatens to trigger a new reputational scandal for the government.

Pyshnyy has served as head of the National Bank of Ukraine since October 7, 2022, and has been a member of the National Security and Defense Council since October 25, 2022. From 2014 to 2020, he was chairman of the board of Oschadbank JSC.

As a reminder, rumors about Pyshnyy’s resignation last surfaced on October 21, when the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine (NABU) conducted searches at the National Bank’s premises and at the residence of one of its employees. The searches were related to the misuse of assets belonging to “Karpatnaftohim” and the nationalized Sens Bank, through which corrupt officials “laundered” stolen cash. In particular, those implicated in the “Forest Gump” special operation organized the legalization of 150 million hryvnias. This money was then used as bail for former Minister Herman Halushchenko, who was arrested as part of Operation “Midas.”

UA.News recalls the trail of political and corruption scandals that has followed Andriy Pyshnyy: from “Mindichgate” to unfounded multimillion-hryvnia fines imposed on leading non-banking companies.

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