A multidisciplinary team at the Center for Pediatric Medicine performed complex surgeries to save a teenager from the severe consequences of her injuries.

A multidisciplinary team of doctors at the Center for Pediatric Medicine saved 16-year-old Anna, who was injured in a serious traffic accident. The girl sustained multiple injuries, including four fractures of the pelvis, and could have been left wheelchair-bound.

The accident occurred during a routine family trip. On a curve, the car in which Anna was riding in the back seat collided with a truck. The impact struck the very side where the girl was sitting.

The victim was taken to the hospital in extremely critical condition. For the first two days, she was on a ventilator in the intensive care unit. Once her condition stabilized and neurosurgeons ruled out dangerous bleeding in the brain, a multidisciplinary team of specialists joined her care.

Anna sustained multiple high-energy injuries: a closed head injury, a fractured lower jaw, broken ribs, and pelvic fractures in four places, including the sacrum, where vital nerve endings are located. Any further displacement of the bone fragments could have led to severe disability.

Under a single anesthesia, the medical team performed a simultaneous two-stage procedure. First, maxillofacial surgeons performed open reduction and decompression of the jaw. Afterward, orthopedic trauma surgeons Taras Moskal and Mykola Lyutkevych performed closed reduction and applied an external fixation device to the pelvis to securely stabilize the bone fragments.

“Pelvic fractures in children are rare, and cases of this severity requiring surgery are even rarer. This was a classic high-energy injury. Fortunately, we were able to prevent nerve root compression and spare the girl from severe disability,” said Taras Moskal, orthopedic traumatologist and head of the clinic.

“For me, as a maxillofacial surgeon, it’s important not only to restore anatomy and function but also to do everything possible to ensure that the injury doesn’t leave a mark that will define her future. And the greatest reward for us is seeing a child recover,” emphasized maxillofacial surgeon Khrystyna Pohranychna.

The worst is now behind her. Currently, the girl can move her limbs, has sensation in them, and is under the close supervision of doctors and physical therapists. Specialists began rehabilitation while she was still in the intensive care unit to prevent possible complications.

A long recovery process lies ahead, which, according to doctors’ estimates, will take anywhere from six months to a year. The most important thing is that the girl will live and be able to walk.

Orthopedic traumatologists Taras Moskal (department head) and Mykola Lyutkevych, maxillofacial surgeons Khrystyna Pohranychna and Roman Ogonovskyi, surgeons Bohdan Tsypka, Nazar Havrylyshyn, and Yosyp Novak, anesthesiologists and intensive care specialists Vira Pryimakova (department head) and Sofiia Kokhman, thoracic surgeon Olena Pohlod, and nurse Tetiana Kachmaryk.

The emergency department team, CT technicians, and rehabilitation specialists also joined in to help.

This was reported by the Center for Pediatric Medicine at Okhmatdyt Children’s Hospital.

As a reminder, doctors at the Rivne Regional Children’s Hospital saved 16-year-old Nazar, who was involved in a serious accident in March 2025 after falling from a motorcycle. The teenager was in critical condition, underwent several complex surgeries, and completed a lengthy rehabilitation process. Today, he is walking again, attending school, and pursuing a career.

Earlier, at the Lviv Regional Clinical Perinatal Center, twin girls Rosalia and Sofia were delivered; they were born at 34 weeks of gestation. The girls developed in a single amniotic sac and shared a placenta.

In Lviv, doctors removed a 4.5-kg uterine fibroid from a 50-year-old patient.

As a reminder, Ukraine will establish its first Center for Robotic Surgery.

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