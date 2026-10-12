Power outages will be scheduled in certain regions on October 12, according to Ukrenergo

On Monday, October 12, electricity consumption restrictions are in effect in certain regions of Ukraine from 6:00 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. Hourly blackout schedules apply to all categories of consumers, and businesses and industrial facilities are also subject to power restrictions.

According to the company, the restrictions for residential and other consumers range from 0.5 to 1.5 priority levels. These measures were introduced due to the consequences of Russian attacks on energy infrastructure.

Ukrenergo emphasizes that due to the Russian Federation’s attacks, the situation in the power grid may change. Therefore, consumers are advised to follow the latest announcements from regional distribution system operators, who publish information about power outage schedules on their social media pages.

Ukrenergo reported this on Facebook.

Earlier, in Kyiv, power went out in four districts following a Russian attack on October 11.

Power outage schedules for the Kyiv region on October 11 had been released earlier.

Kyiv residents were also warned about the risk of power and water outages and given advice.

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