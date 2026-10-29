In the temporarily occupied town of Oleshky in the Kherson region, the demining of designated routes has been completed and the humanitarian convoy is ready to depart, according to Dmytro Lubinets, the Verkhovna Rada Commissioner for Human Rights.

The convoy is expected to arrive at the central hospital to provide necessary assistance to the civilian population. Those wishing to leave the city will be given the opportunity to do so by 2:00 p.m., and the distribution of humanitarian aid will be organized after 2:30 p.m. (Lubinec is likely referring to October 30—Ed.).

Currently, delegations from Ukraine, the Russian Federation, and the United States of America have gathered to coordinate actions as part of the humanitarian mission, with journalists from all three countries in attendance. The common goal is to deliver aid and facilitate the safe departure of all those who wish to leave.

The humanitarian mission is being conducted jointly with the so-called Human Rights Commissioner of the Russian Federation, Yana Lantratova, through the mediation and coordination of U.S. First Lady Melania Trump.

Source: Dmytro Lubinets, Human Rights Commissioner of the Verkhovna Rada.

Prior to this, a delegation comprising representatives from Ukraine, the U.S., and Russia arrived at the location from which they plan to deliver humanitarian aid to Oleshky.

Dmytro Lubinets, the Verkhovna Rada Commissioner for Human Rights, agreed to travel to the temporarily occupied town of Oleshky in the Kherson region via Russian territory, as there is currently no other safe route for the humanitarian mission. The Ombudsman’s Office explained that the route across the front line is dangerous, and crossing the river is impossible due to landmines.

Russian troops may use the temporary ceasefire in occupied Oleshky to move equipment and troops closer to Kherson. The German newspaper Bild reported on this threat, citing Ukrainian military personnel. According to their assessments, Russian units have stepped up their movements on the left bank of the Dnipro, but there is currently no independent confirmation of preparations for an offensive.

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