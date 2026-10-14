Cool weather will continue in Ukraine on October 15. Ground frost is possible in the northern and central regions, and wet snow is forecast for the Carpathians toward the end of the week.

On Thursday, light rain is expected in the western regions, moderate rain on the Left Bank, and heavy precipitation in some areas of the east and southeast. No precipitation is forecast for most of the north and center, as well as in the Odesa and Mykolaiv regions.

Overnight temperatures will range from +1 to +6 °C, and in the south and east, from +7 to +12 °C. In most northern and central regions, ground frosts of up to -3 °C are possible.

During the day, temperatures will rise to +10…+15 °C, and in the far east—up to +19 °C.

No precipitation is expected in Kyiv on October 15. Overnight temperatures will range from +4 to +6 °C, and daytime temperatures from +11 to +13 °C.

Rainy weather will continue on October 16 and 17 as well. Wet snow is possible in the Carpathians.

Source: Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Center

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