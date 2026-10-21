Power outages will be implemented in Ukraine on October 22

On October 22, measures to restrict electricity consumption will be implemented in some regions of Ukraine. According to the system operator Ukrenergo, from 6:00 a.m. to 11:59 p.m., power restriction schedules will be in effect for industrial enterprises, as well as hourly blackout schedules ranging from one to two rounds for all categories of consumers.

These mandatory restrictions are a result of the massive Russian attacks on energy infrastructure facilities. The company emphasizes that the situation in the power grid may change depending on the course of the shelling and urges the public to follow updates on the official websites of local power distribution companies.

Source: NEC “Ukrenergo.”

In Kyiv this winter, there may be no electricity for up to 20 hours a day when temperatures drop to -10°C.

In the Bucha district of the Kyiv region today, October 21, emergency power outages were reported due to an attack on energy facilities. Power utility workers are working to restore power as quickly as possible.

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