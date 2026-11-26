On Thursday, November 26, cloudy weather with some sunny intervals and no significant precipitation is forecast for most regions. At the same time, temperatures will drop to 7° below freezing at night, and wet snow is possible in the western part of the country during the day.

On November 26, atmospheric pressure will rise across Ukraine, and a high-pressure system will bring mostly dry weather to most regions. Only the weather in the southwestern part of the country will be influenced by an atmospheric front, which will bring snow during the day and rain in Zakarpattia and Odesa regions. Cold air will flow in from the north, but cloudy skies will moderate temperatures, shielding the region from the bitterest cold.

Cloudy with some clear spells. No significant precipitation; only in Zakarpattia and the Carpathian Foothills will there be wet snow during the day, with wet snow sticking in some places, and in Odesa Oblast, it will be mostly rain. At night and in the morning, there will be fog in some places in the western regions, with icy conditions on the roads. The wind will be from the northwest, and in the southwestern part, from the southeast, at 7–12 m/s. Temperatures at night will range from 1 to 7° below freezing; during the day, from 3° below freezing to 3° above freezing, with 2–7° above freezing in Transcarpathia and the south of the country.

On Thursday, November 26, Kyiv will be cloudy with some sunny intervals and no significant precipitation. The wind will be from the northwest at 7–12 m/s. Temperatures in the Kyiv region will range from 1–6° below freezing at night to 2° below freezing to 3° above freezing during the day; in Kyiv, temperatures will range from 1–3° below freezing at night to around 0° during the day.

This information is provided by the “Ukrhydrometcenter.”

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