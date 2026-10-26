On October 27, Ukraine will see cloudy weather with some sunny spells and temperatures reaching +18°

Cloudy weather with some sunny intervals is expected in Ukraine on Tuesday, October 27. Rain is expected in the southwestern part of the country and will continue overnight in the western regions, while no significant precipitation is forecast for the rest of the country.

Winds are forecast to be from the northeast and east at 5–10 m/s, with possible gusts of up to 15–20 m/s in some parts of the southeast. Overnight temperatures will range from 5–10° above zero (up to 14° on the coast), and daytime temperatures will reach 10–15° (up to 18° in the south). In the Carpathian region, temperatures are expected to range from 0–5° above zero throughout the day. In Kyiv and the Kyiv region, tomorrow will be mostly cloudy with some sunny intervals and no significant precipitation: in the capital, nighttime temperatures will range from 8–10° above zero, and daytime temperatures from 12–14°.

Source: Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Center

Warm weather with high humidity and slight fluctuations in atmospheric pressure is expected in Ukraine during the week of October 26–November 1. The highest temperatures are forecast for the south of the country, while it will be coolest in the Carpathian region and in some parts of the north.

A gradual cooling is expected in Ukraine in November; however, overall, the month may be warmer than the climatic norm. Forecasters do not predict severe or prolonged frosts.

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