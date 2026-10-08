Power outage schedules are in effect in Ukraine on October 8: where is the situation most severe?

On October 8, some regions in Ukraine will experience hourly power outages in up to three rounds throughout the day. This is due to the consequences of Russian attacks on energy infrastructure, which have damaged power grids and prevented them from transmitting the necessary amounts of electricity to consumers.

According to the Ministry of Energy, Russian shelling has damaged power grids, significantly limiting the power system’s ability to transmit electricity to consumers.

As a result, it has become necessary to implement hourly power outage schedules for all categories of consumers, as well as power restriction schedules for industrial enterprises and businesses.

In some regions, the restrictions on October 8 will involve up to three rotation cycles. The Ministry of Energy emphasizes that these measures are unavoidable and necessary to stabilize the power grid.

The implementation of these restrictions helps avoid overloading damaged power grids and prevent large-scale outages.

Due to hostilities and Russian strikes on energy infrastructure, some consumers in the Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia, Sumy, and Kharkiv regions are temporarily without power.

Energy workers are already carrying out restoration work wherever the security situation permits. Repair crews are working to restore power to Ukrainian households as quickly as possible.

Separately, the Ministry of Energy reported emergency power outages in Kyiv and parts of the Kyiv region.

These were implemented due to equipment damage and voltage drops in the high-voltage grid.

At the same time, the hourly schedules previously published for the Kyiv region are currently not in effect. Authorities plan to resume them once the situation in the power grid stabilizes.

The Ministry of Energy urged citizens to check for up-to-date information on power outages on the official websites of regional electricity distribution system operators. That is where real-time updates regarding the power supply are published.

Ukrainians were also asked not to turn on several high-power electrical appliances at the same time during peak load hours.

“During peak load hours, do not turn on several high-power electrical appliances at the same time. This helps reduce the load on the power grid and shorten the duration of forced restrictions,” the Ministry of Energy emphasized.

The ministry emphasized that power restrictions are due to damage to energy infrastructure caused by Russian attacks. Restoration work is ongoing in all regions where the security situation allows it.

This was reported during a briefing by the Ministry of Energy of Ukraine.

Due to the difficult situation in the power grid caused by Russian shelling, emergency power outages have been implemented in Kyiv and several regions by order of Ukrenergo. Consequently, previously published scheduled power outage schedules are temporarily suspended.

On the morning of October 8, following yet another attack by Russian terrorists on Kyiv, emergency power outages were implemented in the capital.

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