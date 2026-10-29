In Ukraine, Pravex Bank will operate under a new name starting October 30

Effective October 30, 2026, Pravex Bank (Kyiv) will operate under the name Intesa Sanpaolo Bank. The sole shareholder of the Ukrainian financial institution is the Italian international banking group Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A.

The name change will not affect existing contracts, banking products, or customer service. The bank’s accounts and services will remain available as usual.

The new brand will be rolled out gradually in branches, on the website, and across the bank’s other digital channels, as well as in informational materials.

Pravex Bank was founded in 1992. According to the National Bank, as of September 1, 2026, it ranked 28th (UAH 17.2 billion) in terms of total assets among the 59 banks operating in the country.

The financial institution’s press service reported this on Thursday.

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