Ukraine has expanded the options for obtaining a criminal record certificate with an apostille for employment, study, or other purposes abroad — from now on, you can request the document not only through the mobile app but also on the “Diya” web portal and via the Ministry of Internal Affairs’ “Single Window” online service.

To use this service on the “Diya” portal, simply log in, go to the “Certificates and Extracts” section, select the “Certificate of No Criminal Record” service, fill out the electronic form, and submit your application without having to file a separate request for an apostille, which confirms the document’s validity in countries that are parties to the Hague Convention.

In addition to online services, the service is being piloted at administrative service centers in ten cities: Lviv, Ivano-Frankivsk, Odesa, Mykolaiv, Sumy, Zaporizhzhia, Kherson, Chernihiv, Kharkiv, and Dnipro, after which the practice is planned to be expanded to other administrative service centers across the country.

Source: announcement by the Ministry of Digital Transformation of Ukraine.

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