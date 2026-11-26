The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine has required cities with populations exceeding 100,000 to develop contingency plans in case of potential water supply disruptions caused by damage to sewage pumping stations. Local authorities have been given two weeks to carry out this task.

In the event of an emergency, response plans are to be activated within 24 hours. Specifically, this involves setting up drinking water distribution points and organizing water deliveries.

At the same time, cities are currently only preparing for potential emergencies. There is no talk yet of actually implementing water shutdown schedules.

However, there is currently no talk of implementing actual water shutdown schedules—the government document specifically calls for advance preparation for potential emergencies.

In which cities will water shutdown schedules be prepared?

The Cabinet of Ministers has approved a list of measures to ensure preparedness and early response in cities with populations exceeding 100,000. These measures address situations where sewage pumping stations may be destroyed or rendered inoperable due to accidents, emergencies, or Russian attacks.

The goal of this decision is to ensure the resilience of life-support systems in populated areas under martial law and to prevent critical consequences for centralized wastewater disposal. Local authorities must prepare plans that account for possible water supply restrictions should the normal functioning of the sewage infrastructure be threatened.

It is noted that this is necessary to prevent the overflow of wastewater networks and facilities, as well as to avoid negative environmental impacts. If necessary, the prepared response protocols must be promptly implemented. The government stipulates that no more than 24 hours should elapse before the relevant measures are launched following the occurrence of an actual accident.

Two weeks were allotted for the preparation of response plans

Local authorities, regional and Kyiv City state administrations (military administrations), as well as the responsible central executive bodies, must ensure the implementation of the approved measures within the scope of their authority. Specifically, within two weeks of the order’s adoption, regional administrations must report to the Ministry of Recovery, Infrastructure, and Transport on the status of their preparations.

During this time, a permanent interagency working group or commission must also be established to coordinate the relevant measures. Preparations involve not only developing schedules for potential restrictions but also coordinating actions among government agencies, municipal utilities, and providers of centralized water supply and wastewater services.

What to Do in the Event of Damage to Sewer Pumping Stations

The government’s decision outlines a set of measures to be taken in the event of the destruction or shutdown of sewage pumping stations. These facilities are a critical part of the wastewater system, and their damage could pose a risk of overflow in sewer networks and structures.

Therefore, cities must prepare in advance for the possible consequences of accidents and plan how to respond if the centralized wastewater system is unable to operate normally. Planned measures include developing algorithms for restricting water supply, preparing schedules for potential service interruptions, establishing procedures for responding to emergencies, and ensuring that the priority needs of the population and critical infrastructure facilities are met.

Particular attention will be paid to preventing accidents from having a negative impact on the natural environment. Specifically, this involves preventing the overflow of sewer networks and wastewater treatment facilities, which could occur in the event of a prolonged failure of pumping equipment.

At the same time, specific schedules, the scope of possible restrictions, and the conditions for their application will be determined locally, depending on the specific infrastructure of each city and the situation that arises.

In the event of an accident, water distribution points will be set up

Another area of preparation involves ensuring the population has access to drinking water in the event of disruptions caused by infrastructure damage. To this end, plans call for the deployment of water distribution points and the organization of water delivery to residents.

Local authorities must plan in advance how to meet the needs of the population and critical facilities in the event of restrictions on the centralized water supply. If a sewage pumping station is effectively destroyed or rendered inoperable as a result of an accident or emergency, regional and Kyiv City military administrations must notify the relevant ministry of the activation of response plans no later than 24 hours after the incident.

Thereafter, reports must be submitted daily until the system returns to normal operation. The reports must specify the status of the centralized wastewater disposal system, the schedules and restrictions in place, as well as their impact on wastewater discharge volumes and the load on the system.

This is stipulated in the relevant government resolution dated November 23, 2026.

On November 19, an accident occurred on a main water pipeline on Obolonskyi Avenue in Kyiv. Due to damage to the pipeline, water supply was temporarily suspended in two apartment buildings.

On Saturday, November 22, work began to restore water service on the right bank of Kyiv. Specialists from Kyivvodokanal have restored the operation of pumping equipment and resumed key operational processes.

In Kyiv, rates for heat and hot water for residents will remain unchanged during the 2026–2027 heating season.

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