In Ukraine, potato prices continue to fall, while cucumber prices are rising rapidly: a price roundup

Prices for fruits and vegetables continue to fluctuate in Ukraine. Over the past week, cucumbers, cauliflower, green onions, and dill have seen the sharpest price increases. At the same time, potato prices have been falling for the second week in a row.

How vegetable prices have changed

Potato prices have fallen over the past week. They are now selling for 10–14 hryvnias per kilogram, down from 10–15 hryvnias previously.

Meanwhile, white cabbage has become more expensive—it now costs 12–20 hryvnias per kilogram. The price of carrots has also risen—from 11–14 to 12–15 hryvnias per kilogram.

The sharpest price increase was recorded for cucumbers. They are selling for 140–200 hryvnias per kilogram, whereas a week earlier prices ranged from 110 to 145 hryvnias. The price increase is due to a shortage of produce.

The price of cauliflower has also risen—from 25–30 to 50–60 hryvnias per kilogram. Napa cabbage costs 30–40 hryvnias, compared to 30–35 hryvnias a week earlier.

At the same time, sweet peppers have become cheaper: their price has dropped from 55–115 to 50–100 hryvnias per kilogram. The price range for red tomatoes has widened and now stands at 50–110 hryvnias per kilogram, compared to 60–100 hryvnias previously.

Prices for beets and onions remained unchanged—11–14 and 12–16 hryvnias per kilogram, respectively. Radishes cost 40–60 hryvnias, and garlic costs 120–180 hryvnias per kilogram.

In the greens segment, green onions and dill have become more expensive. They are selling for 150–200 and 165–175 hryvnias per kilogram, respectively. Parsley, on the other hand, has become cheaper, now selling for 115–125 hryvnias per kilogram.

What’s happening with fruit prices

In the fruit segment, apples were the most widely available, and their price rose over the week from 20–30 to 20–35 hryvnias per kilogram. Pears also became more expensive—their supply on the market increased for the second week in a row, although prices remained within the range of 35–135 hryvnias.

The price of bananas rose to 75–85 hryvnias per kilogram, kiwis to 75–125 hryvnias, and pomegranates to 125–155 hryvnias. Lemons rose to 70–90 hryvnias, and mandarins to 100–150 hryvnias per kilogram.

At the same time, the price range for grapes has narrowed—they are now selling for 75–125 hryvnias per kilogram, compared to 70–160 hryvnias a week earlier. Persimmons cost 100–120 hryvnias per kilogram—unchanged.

This is reported with reference to data from EastFruit.

In Ukraine, onion prices have risen for the first time since mid-summer.

Meanwhile, greenhouse cucumbers have become significantly more expensive in Ukraine.

Prices for greenhouse tomatoes continue to rise in Ukraine. Currently, sellers are offering the vegetables for 50–75 hryvnias per kilogram, which is on average 14% more expensive than at the end of last week.

It should be noted that prices for certain products in Ukraine have risen over the past three days.

As a reminder, prices for berries are rising in Ukraine due to a European shortage.

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