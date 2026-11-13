The warm spell that arrived in Ukraine on November 13 will be short-lived. As early as tonight, a cold front will cross the country, bringing light rain and a drop in temperatures.

According to the forecast, the wind will shift to the northwest, and colder air from the Baltic Sea will begin to flow into Ukraine.

“On Saturday afternoon, as atmospheric pressure rises rapidly by more than 10 units, precipitation will gradually stop and the wind will die down. The influence of the high-pressure system from Europe will intensify,” the meteorologist predicts.

Throughout the day, air temperatures will range from +2° to +7°. The expert also warned that sudden changes in weather conditions could affect the well-being of weather-sensitive people.

According to the meteorologist’s preliminary estimates, the high-pressure system will continue to affect Ukraine from November 15 to 17. Therefore, no significant precipitation is expected during this period.

Temperatures are forecast as follows:

at night: from -4° to +1°;

during the day: from +3° to +8°.

At the same time, a prolonged period of stable weather is not expected.

“An analysis of mathematical forecast models suggests that by the middle of next workweek, the Atlantic will continue to generate cyclones. Therefore, we do not expect prolonged, stable weather,” Postrygan concluded.

Meanwhile, Level I and II hazard alerts have been issued in the western regions of Ukraine due to severe weather conditions.

Forecasters predict heavy rain in the Carpathian Foothills, and in Transcarpathia and the Carpathian Mountains—heavy precipitation with rain turning to snow. Freezing rain, wet snow accumulation, and icy roads are also expected.

In addition, wind gusts of 15–20 m/s are forecast, and in the highlands of the Carpathians, gusts may reach 25–30 m/s. Blizzards are possible in mountainous areas.

Drivers and pedestrians should be especially careful due to reduced visibility, strong winds, and slippery roads.

This was reported by meteorologist Vitaliy Postrygan on his Facebook page.

On Wednesday, November 11, the weather changed in Ukraine. An atmospheric front will bring rain and wet snow, and temperatures in most regions will drop to +2…+7 degrees. However, as early as Friday, November 13, it will become significantly warmer—in the south, temperatures will rise to +19 degrees.

So, after the rain and wet snow, Ukrainians can expect a brief return of almost spring-like warmth. However, according to the preliminary forecast, this weather will not last long. Meteorologist Natalka Didenko reported this on her Facebook page.

On Monday, November 9, dry weather with no precipitation is forecast for Ukraine. At night, temperatures will range from +2° to -3°, and in some parts of the western regions, they will drop to 4–9° below freezing. Daytime temperatures are expected to range from +3° to +8°.

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