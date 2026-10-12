Elon Musk, CEO and Chief Engineer of SpaceX—which develops and manufactures the Starlink satellite system—expressed support for U.S. President Donald Trump, who had called on Volodymyr Zelenskyy not to launch strikes against Russian oil refineries.

The billionaire expressed the view that Zelenskyy had gone too far. His position raised concerns about the future operation of satellite communications in Ukraine, which are vital for maintaining communication during the war.

Serhiy “Flash” Beskrestnov, an advisor to the Ukrainian president and an expert in radio technology, noted that warnings about a possible shutdown of Starlink are heard almost every year. This time, Musk’s remarks sparked a new wave of fears, and, in his assessment, rumors about the American entrepreneur’s possible future decisions are being actively spread by the Russian side.

“We have established good and stable partnership relations with SpaceX. Musk is, first and foremost, a businessman, and Ukraine brings SpaceX significant profits, so I am confident that no one will shut down Starlink in Ukraine. But other unexpected scenarios are entirely possible, such as the launch of Starlink for Russia on its own territory,” wrote Serhiy “Flash” Beskrestnov.

On October 10, members of a U.S. congressional delegation visiting Kyiv spoke in favor of expanding the use of Starlink in Ukraine. In their view, this could serve as an additional lever of pressure on Russia, as well as strengthen Kyiv’s position on the battlefield and during future negotiations.

Republican Senator Kevin Cramer, in particular, made this point.

“It would be good if Starlink opened its system to targeting other types of targets. This would also give Ukraine additional leverage. The sooner Ukraine gains more such leverage, the sooner we will be able to reach a peace agreement on terms favorable to Ukraine,” said Kevin Cramer.

Yaroslav Trofimov, chief international correspondent for The Wall Street Journal, believes that shutting down Starlink in Ukraine could lead to many thousands of additional Ukrainian deaths on the front lines.

At the same time, in his view, such actions would also have negative consequences for SpaceX itself. Other countries might conclude that the company cannot be relied upon during crises.

Yaroslav Trofimov also emphasized that Starlink does not operate over Russian territory, so shutting down the system in Ukraine will in no way affect Ukrainian strikes on the Russian oil and gas industry.

Following Musk’s statement, discussions about the risk of a potential Starlink shutdown have resurfaced in Ukraine and beyond; however, Serhiy “Flash” Beskrestnov, an adviser to the Ukrainian president, considers such a scenario unlikely.

American businessman Elon Musk joined in the criticism of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, which had previously been voiced by U.S. President Donald Trump.

On October 11, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy responded to a statement by American billionaire Elon Musk, who claimed that the Ukrainian leader had allegedly “gone too far” and should step down. Zelenskyy emphasized that stopping Russian dictator Vladimir Putin is much more difficult than putting pressure on Ukraine.

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